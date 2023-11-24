Pacers vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-13) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to end a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (8-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSDET.
Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-9.5
|-
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Out of Indiana's 15 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (86.7%).
- The Pacers have gone 8-6-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Indiana has been favored eight times and won four of those games.
- Indiana has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 81.8% chance to win.
Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info
Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|128.3
|237.8
|126.4
|242.3
|237.1
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|109.5
|237.8
|115.9
|242.3
|221.0
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana owns a worse record against the spread at home (5-4-0) than it does in away games (3-2-0).
- The Pacers put up 12.4 more points per game (128.3) than the Pistons allow (115.9).
- Indiana has an 8-4 record against the spread and an 8-4 record overall when scoring more than 115.9 points.
Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|8-6
|0-0
|13-1
|Pistons
|7-8
|3-1
|9-6
Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Pacers
|Pistons
|128.3
|109.5
|1
|27
|8-4
|0-0
|8-4
|0-0
|126.4
|115.9
|30
|21
|0-0
|7-7
|0-0
|2-12
