How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Ball State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1), winners of four straight. It begins at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Notre Dame vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish's 95.4 points per game are 31.8 more points than the 63.6 the Cardinals give up.
- Notre Dame has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
- Ball State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 95.4 points.
- The Cardinals put up 19.6 more points per game (82.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (62.4).
- Ball State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- Notre Dame has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.0 points.
- The Cardinals are making 50.2% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Fighting Irish concede to opponents (39.7%).
- The Fighting Irish make 50.3% of their shots from the field, just 7.2% more than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 57.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Sonia Citron: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 60.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.8 FG%
- Anna DeWolfe: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Northwestern
|W 110-52
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/18/2023
|Illinois
|W 79-68
|St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|W 113-35
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
