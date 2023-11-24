Friday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) and the Ball State Cardinals (5-0) facing off at John E. Worthen Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-69 victory for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 113-35 win over Chicago State in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Notre Dame vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Notre Dame vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 83, Ball State 69

Other ACC Predictions

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But they also have one Quadrant 1 loss, tied for the 45th-most.

The Cardinals have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 47) on November 18

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 205) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 224) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 351) on November 21

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.2 AST, 6 STL, 57.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

25 PTS, 5.2 AST, 6 STL, 57.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 10 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

14.2 PTS, 10 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Sonia Citron: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 60 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 60 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.8 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.8 FG% Anna DeWolfe: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 33.0 points per game, with a +165 scoring differential overall. They put up 95.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 62.4 per contest (166th in college basketball).

