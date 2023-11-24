The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) hit the court against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 48th.
  • The Tar Heels average 85 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 73.3 the Razorbacks give up.
  • When North Carolina totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-1.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
  • Arkansas has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 72nd.
  • The Razorbacks average 13.8 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (68.4).
  • Arkansas has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 85 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (70.2).
  • Defensively the Tar Heels were better at home last season, surrendering 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in road games.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.9.
  • The Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
  • Arkansas drained more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

