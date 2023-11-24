Myles Turner's Indiana Pacers face the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Turner posted 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 132-131 loss versus the Raptors.

If you'd like to place a wager on Turner's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 16.8 Rebounds 7.5 7.4 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 25.6 PR -- 24.2 3PM 1.5 1.6



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Turner has made 5.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Turner's Pacers average 107.8 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.9 points per game, the Pistons are the 21st-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Pistons are the fourth-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.6 rebounds per game.

The Pistons allow 24.7 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 10.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

