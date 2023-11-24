Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Knox County, Indiana today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln High School at Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
