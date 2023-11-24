The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center as just 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under in the matchup is set at 165.5.

Indiana State vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -2.5 165.5

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

In three of four games this season, Indiana State and its opponents have gone over 165.5 points.

Indiana State has an average point total of 169.6 in its outings this year, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Sycamores have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Indiana State has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Sycamores have entered three games this season favored by -145 or more, and won each of those games.

Indiana State has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Indiana State vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 3 75% 91.8 174.6 77.8 154.6 157.8 Toledo 1 20% 82.8 174.6 76.8 154.6 158.3

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

The Sycamores record 15.0 more points per game (91.8) than the Rockets allow (76.8).

Indiana State has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Indiana State vs. Toledo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 3-1-0 3-0 4-0-0 Toledo 3-2-0 1-2 2-3-0

Indiana State vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Toledo 11-4 Home Record 13-1 7-6 Away Record 10-4 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

