The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) play the Toledo Rockets (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Indiana State vs. Toledo Game Information

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • JT Shumate: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana State vs. Toledo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank
23rd 79.3 Points Scored 85.4 2nd
159th 69.6 Points Allowed 76.9 339th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.7 248th
349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th
20th 9.4 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
21st 15.8 Assists 14.9 52nd
160th 11.7 Turnovers 9.4 11th

