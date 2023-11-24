The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) play the Toledo Rockets (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Indiana State vs. Toledo Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK JT Shumate: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana State vs. Toledo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank 23rd 79.3 Points Scored 85.4 2nd 159th 69.6 Points Allowed 76.9 339th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.7 248th 349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 20th 9.4 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 21st 15.8 Assists 14.9 52nd 160th 11.7 Turnovers 9.4 11th

