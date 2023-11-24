Indiana State vs. Toledo November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) play the Toledo Rockets (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Indiana State vs. Toledo Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Toledo Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JT Shumate: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana State vs. Toledo Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|23rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|85.4
|2nd
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|339th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|349th
|5.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.