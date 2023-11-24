Friday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) and the Toledo Rockets (3-2) at Dollar Loan Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-82, with Indiana State coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Indiana State vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Henderson, Nevada

Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Indiana State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 85, Toledo 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-2.2)

Indiana State (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 167.1

Indiana State has a 3-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Toledo, who is 3-2-0 ATS. The Sycamores have a 4-0-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Rockets have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores outscore opponents by 14 points per game (scoring 91.8 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball while giving up 77.8 per contest to rank 306th in college basketball) and have a +70 scoring differential overall.

The 28.8 rebounds per game Indiana State averages rank 322nd in college basketball. Its opponents grab 29.2 per outing.

Indiana State hits 11.6 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball), 4.8 more than its opponents (6.8). It is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc (seventh-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.6%.

The Sycamores rank sixth in college basketball with 113.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 303rd in college basketball defensively with 96.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Indiana State has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (91st in college basketball play), four fewer than the 14.4 it forces on average (73rd in college basketball).

