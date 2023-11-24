The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana State vs. Toledo matchup.

Indiana State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Indiana State vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Toledo Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-2.5) 165.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana State (-2.5) 165.5 -148 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana State vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Indiana State has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Sycamores have gone over the point total every time.

Toledo has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Rockets have gone over the point total twice.

