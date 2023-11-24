Evansville vs. Chattanooga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0), winners of four straight as well. The Mocs are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Evansville vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Venue: McKenzie Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Chattanooga
|-7.5
|141.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats
- Evansville combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in 14 of 31 games last season.
- The average over/under for Purple Aces outings last year was 138.4, 3.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Purple Aces were 10-21-0 last year.
- Evansville was underdogs 30 times last season and won four, or 13.3%, of those games.
- Last season, the Purple Aces won one of their 22 games, or 4.5%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Purple Aces.
Evansville vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Chattanooga
|18
|62.1%
|77.2
|139.6
|72.1
|148.1
|145.6
|Evansville
|14
|45.2%
|62.4
|139.6
|76.0
|148.1
|136.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Evansville Insights & Trends
- The Purple Aces scored 9.7 fewer points per game last year (62.4) than the Mocs allowed their opponents to score (72.1).
- Evansville went 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scored more than 72.1 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Evansville vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Chattanooga
|14-15-0
|5-4
|14-15-0
|Evansville
|10-21-0
|7-15
|19-12-0
Evansville vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Chattanooga
|Evansville
|9-7
|Home Record
|3-10
|6-9
|Away Record
|1-14
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|80.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|65.2
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.