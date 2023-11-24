The Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) will play the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Preston Phillips: 4.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jake Stephens: 22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank
52nd 77.2 Points Scored 62.4 352nd
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 76.0 327th
86th 33.3 Rebounds 28.0 343rd
215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st
1st 11.4 3pt Made 6.2 299th
35th 15.3 Assists 10.2 350th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

