Friday's contest between the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) and the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with Evansville coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 71, Chattanooga 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-6.3)

Evansville (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Evansville Performance Insights

While Evansville ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last season with 62.4 (seventh-worst), it ranked 327th in college basketball with 76.0 points surrendered per contest.

In terms of rebounding, the Purple Aces were beaten at both ends of the court last year, as they ranked 16th-worst in college basketball in boards (28.0 per game) and 12th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.8 per contest).

Evansville dished out just 10.2 assists per game, which ranked ninth-worst in college basketball.

The Purple Aces were 189th in the country with 11.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 128th with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Purple Aces were 299th in the nation with 6.2 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 283rd with a 32.2% shooting percentage from three-point land.

It was a difficult campaign for Evansville in terms of three-pointers allowed, as it surrendered 8.9 treys per game (20th-worst in college basketball) and allowed a 38.1% three-point percentage to opposing teams (sixth-worst).

Evansville attempted 38.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 66.4% of the shots it attempted (and 72.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 33.6% of its shots (and 27.3% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.