The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Evansville matchup in this article.

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends (2022-23)

Evansville won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 21 times.

The Purple Aces covered the spread seven times last year (7-15 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Chattanooga went 14-15-0 ATS last season.

Mocs games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

