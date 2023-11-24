The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces shot 39.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 42.3% the Mocs' opponents shot last season.
  • Evansville went 4-6 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mocs finished 215th.
  • The Purple Aces averaged 9.7 fewer points per game last year (62.4) than the Mocs allowed their opponents to score (72.1).
  • When it scored more than 72.1 points last season, Evansville went 2-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Evansville scored 65.2 points per game last season, 4.2 more than it averaged on the road (61).
  • The Purple Aces allowed fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (79) last season.
  • Evansville drained more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (29.7%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 St. Louis Pharmacy W 116-46 Ford Center
11/15/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 76-57 Show Me Center
11/18/2023 Ball State W 74-50 Ford Center
11/24/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
11/25/2023 Southeast Missouri State - McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena

