The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces shot 39.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 42.3% the Mocs' opponents shot last season.

Evansville went 4-6 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.

The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mocs finished 215th.

The Purple Aces averaged 9.7 fewer points per game last year (62.4) than the Mocs allowed their opponents to score (72.1).

When it scored more than 72.1 points last season, Evansville went 2-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Evansville scored 65.2 points per game last season, 4.2 more than it averaged on the road (61).

The Purple Aces allowed fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (79) last season.

Evansville drained more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (29.7%).

