How to Watch Evansville vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Evansville vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces shot 39.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 42.3% the Mocs' opponents shot last season.
- Evansville went 4-6 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mocs finished 215th.
- The Purple Aces averaged 9.7 fewer points per game last year (62.4) than the Mocs allowed their opponents to score (72.1).
- When it scored more than 72.1 points last season, Evansville went 2-1.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Evansville scored 65.2 points per game last season, 4.2 more than it averaged on the road (61).
- The Purple Aces allowed fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (79) last season.
- Evansville drained more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (29.7%).
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|W 116-46
|Ford Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 76-57
|Show Me Center
|11/18/2023
|Ball State
|W 74-50
|Ford Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/25/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
