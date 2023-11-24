Should you wager on Cole Smith to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has a goal in two of 18 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:10 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 13:12 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:57 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:49 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

