The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the Butler Bulldogs (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.

Butler vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Penn State -1.5 144.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Butler has played three games this season that finished with a point total over 144.5 points.

The average total for Butler's games this season has been 145.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Butler has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Butler was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have been at least a -110 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Butler has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Butler vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 1 20% 77.4 158.6 60.6 125.2 139.5 Butler 3 60% 81.2 158.6 64.6 125.2 142.1

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 81.2 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 60.6 the Nittany Lions allow.

Butler has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Butler vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 2-3-0 2-2 1-4-0 Butler 4-1-0 1-1 2-3-0

Butler vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Penn State Butler 13-4 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 3-9 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

