How to Watch the Butler vs. Pacific Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Pacific Tigers (3-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center.
Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Butler vs. Pacific 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 61.1 points per game last year, 7.7 fewer points than the 68.8 the Tigers gave up.
- When Butler allowed fewer than 69.1 points last season, it went 11-8.
- Last year, the Tigers put up 69.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Pacific had a 13-11 record last season when putting up more than 65.3 points.
- The Tigers made 38.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.1 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- The Bulldogs shot 35.3% from the field, 14.3% lower than the 49.6% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 68-61
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/18/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 53-47
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Roosevelt
|W 104-50
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/24/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/29/2023
|Bradley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
