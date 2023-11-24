Friday's contest between the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) and Butler Bulldogs (3-2) matching up at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 71-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Penn State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Butler vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Butler vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 71, Butler 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Penn State (-0.9)

Penn State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Butler's record against the spread so far this season is 4-1-0, and Penn State's is 2-3-0. The Bulldogs have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Nittany Lions have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 81.2 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per outing (75th in college basketball). They have a +83 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Butler ranks 157th in the nation at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.8 its opponents average.

Butler connects on 2.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Bulldogs rank 92nd in college basketball with 100 points scored per 100 possessions, and 47th in college basketball defensively with 79.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 10.6 (97th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

