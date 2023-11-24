Friday's contest between the Pacific Tigers (3-1) and the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) at Alex G. Spanos Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-62, with Pacific coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 104-50 victory against Roosevelt in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacific 65, Butler 62

Other Big East Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a -128 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.2 points per game. They put up 61.1 points per game to rank 256th in college basketball and allowed 65.3 per contest to rank 204th in college basketball.

In Big East action, Butler averaged 1.7 fewer points (59.4) than overall (61.1) in 2022-23.

The Bulldogs scored more points at home (63.4 per game) than away (57.8) last season.

In 2022-23, Butler allowed 5.9 fewer points per game at home (64.7) than away (70.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.