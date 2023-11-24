Friday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (4-1) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) at John E. Worthen Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-66 and heavily favors Ball State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Ball State vs. UAPB Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Ball State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 86, UAPB 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. UAPB

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-19.4)

Ball State (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.6

Ball State's record against the spread so far this season is 2-1-0, and UAPB's is 1-3-0. The Cardinals have a 0-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Lions have a record of 4-0-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game with a +100 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.2 points per game (134th in college basketball) and allow 58.2 per outing (13th in college basketball).

Ball State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.4 boards. It is collecting 35.2 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.8 per contest.

Ball State knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (242nd in college basketball) while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (152nd in college basketball). It is making 2.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.2 per game while shooting 24.1%.

The Cardinals average 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (72nd in college basketball), and give up 75.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

Ball State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.2 per game (74th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.0 (58th in college basketball).

