Friday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) and the Ball State Cardinals (5-0) at John E. Worthen Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-69, heavily favoring Notre Dame to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 67-63 win against IUPUI in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Ball State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 83, Ball State 69

Other MAC Predictions

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Ball State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 98) on November 18

67-63 on the road over IUPUI (No. 244) on November 22

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 268) on November 11

97-64 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 347) on November 6

85-56 on the road over Chicago State (No. 351) on November 14

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

12.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Nyla Hampton: 10.0 PTS, 3.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.0 PTS, 3.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Madelyn Bischoff: 14.6 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 54.3 3PT% (19-for-35)

14.6 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 54.3 3PT% (19-for-35) Annie Rauch: 12.0 PTS, 64.9 FG%

12.0 PTS, 64.9 FG% Marie Kiefer: 7.0 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.0 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and allow 63.6 per contest (187th in college basketball).

