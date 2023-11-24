The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) visit the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4), who have fallen in five in a row, on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-130) Wild (+105) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 17 times this season, and have gone 11-6 in those games.

Colorado is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this game.

In 11 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog in seven games, and failed to win any of them.

Minnesota has not won as the underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Wild Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 69 (3rd) Goals 53 (26th) 55 (12th) Goals Allowed 68 (27th) 14 (12th) Power Play Goals 10 (22nd) 9 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (31st)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Colorado has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over eight times.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche offense's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.

The Avalanche rank 12th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (55 total) in league action.

With a +14 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild went 2-5-3 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.

Minnesota has hit the over in five of its past 10 games.

The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.8 goals, 1.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild's 53 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 26th in the league.

The Wild's 68 total goals given up (four per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -15.

