The Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 USC Trojans (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

USC vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • USC went 20-3 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Pirates ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Trojans finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Trojans scored 7.4 more points per game (72.5) than the Pirates allowed (65.1).
  • USC had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 65.1 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.3% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Seton Hall had a 14-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.3% from the field.
  • The Pirates were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Trojans finished 231st.
  • The Pirates put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, just 1.0 more point than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed to opponents.
  • Seton Hall went 17-4 last season when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • USC averaged 76.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.2).
  • When playing at home, the Trojans surrendered 0.6 more points per game (66.8) than when playing on the road (66.2).
  • At home, USC made 2.0 more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (5.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (29.8%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Seton Hall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (65.8).
  • The Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Seton Hall sunk fewer trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) as well.

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 85-59 Galen Center
11/14/2023 UC Irvine L 70-60 Galen Center
11/19/2023 Brown W 81-70 Galen Center
11/23/2023 Seton Hall - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington - Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 85-55 Walsh Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Albany (NY) W 96-71 Prudential Center
11/18/2023 Wagner W 72-51 Prudential Center
11/23/2023 USC - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern - Prudential Center
12/5/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

