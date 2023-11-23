Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 12, take a look at our quarterback rankings in this article.

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 12

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game
Josh Allen Bills 247.2 22.5 34.7 4.8
Jalen Hurts Eagles 224.5 22.5 32.7 10
Justin Herbert Chargers 211 21.1 35.8 4.4
Lamar Jackson Ravens 207.2 18.8 27.5 9.2
Sam Howell Commanders 200.5 18.2 40.2 3.1
Dak Prescott Cowboys 194.4 19.4 33.8 3.3
C.J. Stroud Texans 192 19.2 35.5 2.3
Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 191.4 17.4 32.9 6.4
Brock Purdy 49ers 188.5 18.9 27.5 3
Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 188.3 18.8 37.7 4.8
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 183.3 18.3 34.7 2.5
Jared Goff Lions 173 17.3 36.1 2.3
Jordan Love Packers 171.5 17.2 34 3.4
Russell Wilson Broncos 167.8 16.8 29.7 4.2
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 159.3 15.9 35 4.1
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 155.3 15.5 33.2 4.9
Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8
Joe Burrow Bengals 147.2 14.7 36.5 3.1
Geno Smith Seahawks 135.5 13.6 33.4 2.4
Justin Fields Bears 126.9 18.1 26.4 9.3
Derek Carr Saints 122.4 12.2 33.4 1.9
Matthew Stafford Rams 121.4 13.5 34.3 1.7
Desmond Ridder Falcons 111 12.3 27.3 3.6
Mac Jones Patriots 106.7 10.7 32.4 2.6
Zach Wilson Jets 101.6 10.2 32.1 3.3

This Week's Games

Date/Time TV
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New England Patriots at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 27 ABC/ESPN

