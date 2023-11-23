According to bookmakers, the Detroit Lions (8-2) are favored by 7.5 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. The point total has been set at 46.5.

The Lions' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Packers. The recent betting insights and trends for the Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Lions.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-7.5) 46.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 46.5 -390 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights

Detroit is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.

Detroit games have gone over the point total on six of 10 occasions (60%).

Green Bay has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

This season, four of Green Bay's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.