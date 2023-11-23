How to Watch the Indiana vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOXsports.com
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indiana vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers put up an average of 77.1 points per game last year, 15.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.
- When Tennessee allowed fewer than 80.9 points last season, it went 21-7.
- Last year, the Hoosiers scored 80.9 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers gave up.
- When Indiana scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 25-2.
- Last season, the Hoosiers had a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents knocked down.
- The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 96-64
|Maples Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Murray State
|W 112-79
|Assembly Hall
|11/19/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 77-44
|Assembly Hall
|11/23/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
