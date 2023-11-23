The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOXsports.com

FOXsports.com Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers put up an average of 77.1 points per game last year, 15.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.

When Tennessee allowed fewer than 80.9 points last season, it went 21-7.

Last year, the Hoosiers scored 80.9 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers gave up.

When Indiana scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 25-2.

Last season, the Hoosiers had a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents knocked down.

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Schedule