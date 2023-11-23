The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX

Indiana vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers scored an average of 77.1 points per game last year, 15.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers allowed.

Tennessee went 21-7 last season when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

Last year, the Hoosiers recorded 80.9 points per game, 15 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed.

Indiana had a 25-2 record last season when putting up more than 65.9 points.

The Hoosiers shot 49.6% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Volunteers allowed to opponents.

The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 @ Stanford L 96-64 Maples Pavilion 11/17/2023 Murray State W 112-79 Assembly Hall 11/19/2023 Lipscomb W 77-44 Assembly Hall 11/23/2023 Tennessee - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Princeton - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/30/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center

Tennessee Schedule