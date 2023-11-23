The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) will host the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX

Indiana vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers scored an average of 77.1 points per game last year, 15.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up.

When Tennessee allowed fewer than 80.9 points last season, it went 21-7.

Last year, the Hoosiers scored 80.9 points per game, 15 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed.

When Indiana put up more than 65.9 points last season, it went 25-2.

The Hoosiers shot 49.6% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Volunteers allowed to opponents.

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 @ Stanford L 96-64 Maples Pavilion 11/17/2023 Murray State W 112-79 Assembly Hall 11/19/2023 Lipscomb W 77-44 Assembly Hall 11/23/2023 Tennessee - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Princeton - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/30/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center

Tennessee Schedule