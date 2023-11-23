Thursday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) and Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) going head to head at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 85-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 23.

Their last time out, the Hoosiers won on Sunday 77-44 over Lipscomb.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 77-44 victory against Lipscomb in their last outing on Sunday. The Volunteers took care of business in their last outing 100-73 against Troy on Sunday. Sara Scalia scored a team-leading 24 points for the Hoosiers in the victory. Karoline Striplin scored 19 points in the Volunteers' victory, leading the team.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Indiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game last season, with a +603 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.9 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and gave up 62.1 per outing (110th in college basketball).

In conference games, Indiana averaged fewer points per game (78.5) than its season average (80.9).

The Hoosiers put up 81.1 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 78.5 points per contest.

Defensively Indiana played better in home games last season, surrendering 56.6 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers averaged 77.1 points per game last season (19th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per contest (222nd in college basketball). They had a +412 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

In 2022-23, Tennessee scored 76.5 points per game in SEC action, and 77.1 overall.

At home, the Volunteers scored 79.4 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 76.4.

At home, Tennessee allowed 61.7 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 71.4.

