Thursday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) and Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) matching up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 85-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 23.

The Hoosiers came out on top in their last game 77-44 against Lipscomb on Sunday.

The Hoosiers took care of business in their most recent game 77-44 against Lipscomb on Sunday. The Volunteers are coming off of a 100-73 win against Troy in their most recent game on Sunday. Sara Scalia's team-leading 24 points paced the Hoosiers in the victory. Karoline Striplin scored a team-best 19 points for the Volunteers in the victory.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

Indiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers had a +603 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 18.8 points per game. They put up 80.9 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and allowed 62.1 per outing to rank 110th in college basketball.

In conference tilts, Indiana put up fewer points per game (78.5) than its season average (80.9).

The Hoosiers put up 81.1 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 78.5 points per contest.

Indiana gave up 56.6 points per game last year at home, which was 9.2 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (65.8).

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers' +412 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Tennessee scored 76.5 points per game in SEC action, and 77.1 overall.

At home, the Volunteers scored 79.4 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 76.4.

At home, Tennessee allowed 61.7 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 71.4.

