Thursday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) against the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-75 in favor of Indiana, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 23.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Hoosiers claimed a 77-44 victory over Lipscomb.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 77-44 win against Lipscomb in their most recent game on Sunday. The Volunteers are coming off of a 100-73 win against Troy in their most recent outing on Sunday. Sara Scalia put up 24 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hoosiers. Karoline Striplin put up 19 points, 14 rebounds and zero assists for the Volunteers.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers had a +603 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 18.8 points per game. They put up 80.9 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and allowed 62.1 per outing to rank 110th in college basketball.

With 78.5 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Indiana put up 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (80.9 PPG).

At home, the Hoosiers averaged 2.6 more points per game last year (81.1) than they did in away games (78.5).

In 2022-23, Indiana surrendered 56.6 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 65.8.

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers averaged 77.1 points per game last season (19th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball). They had a +412 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

In SEC action, Tennessee averaged 0.6 fewer points (76.5) than overall (77.1) in 2022-23.

The Volunteers scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.

In 2022-23, Tennessee gave up 9.7 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (71.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.