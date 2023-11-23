Thursday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) against the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-75 in favor of Indiana, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 23.

The Hoosiers head into this game following a 77-44 victory against Lipscomb on Sunday.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 77-44 victory over Lipscomb in their last game on Sunday. In their last matchup on Sunday, the Volunteers secured a 100-73 win against Troy. Sara Scalia put up 24 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hoosiers. Karoline Striplin scored 19 points in the Volunteers' victory, leading the team.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers had a +603 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 18.8 points per game. They put up 80.9 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and allowed 62.1 per contest to rank 110th in college basketball.

On offense, Indiana averaged 78.5 points per game last season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (80.9 points per game) was 2.4 PPG higher.

The Hoosiers scored 81.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 78.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.6 points per contest.

Indiana ceded 56.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.8 away from home.

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers' +412 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

In conference action, Tennessee put up fewer points (76.5 per game) than it did overall (77.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Volunteers scored 79.4 points per game last season. Away, they scored 76.4.

Tennessee allowed fewer points at home (61.7 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.