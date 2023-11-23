Thursday's contest features the Radford Highlanders (2-3) and the Indiana State Sycamores (1-3) matching up at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez (on November 23) at 11:00 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-63 victory for Radford.

The Sycamores head into this game after a 72-63 loss to Wright State on Saturday.

Indiana State vs. Radford Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Indiana State vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 69, Indiana State 63

Indiana State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sycamores were outscored by 2.9 points per game last season (posting 64.5 points per game, 191st in college basketball, while conceding 67.4 per outing, 261st in college basketball) and had a -89 scoring differential.

With 63.5 points per game in MVC contests, Indiana State posted 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.5 PPG).

At home, the Sycamores averaged 0.5 fewer points per game (63.8) than on the road last year (64.3).

Defensively Indiana State was better in home games last year, giving up 63.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 when playing on the road.

