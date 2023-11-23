The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total is 139.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -5.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Butler and its opponents combined to score more than 139.5 points in 10 of 28 games last season.

The Bulldogs had a 133.2-point average over/under in their outings last year, 6.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs were 15-13-0 last season.

Last season, Butler was the underdog 15 times and won three, or 20%, of those games.

The Bulldogs had a record of 2-9 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 18 52.9% 77.8 143.1 65.3 133.2 141.6 Butler 10 35.7% 65.3 143.1 67.9 133.2 139.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, the same as the 65.3 the Owls gave up to opponents.

Butler put together a 13-1 ATS record and a 13-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 23-11-0 14-7 19-15-0 Butler 15-13-0 3-8 10-18-0

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Butler 17-0 Home Record 10-6 11-3 Away Record 3-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.