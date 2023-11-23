Butler vs. Florida Atlantic November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) will play the Butler Bulldogs (1-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 PM ET and air on ESPN2.
Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Butler Top Players (2022-23)
- Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)
- Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|46th
|357th
|27.4
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
