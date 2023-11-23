Thursday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with Butler coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM on November 23.

The matchup has no set line.

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-4.8)

Butler (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler Performance Insights

Butler put up 65.3 points per game and allowed 67.9 last year, making them 328th in college basketball on offense and 112th defensively.

The Bulldogs were the second-worst squad in the nation in rebounds per game (27.4) and 310th in rebounds conceded (33.4) last season.

Butler was 211th in the country in assists (12.6 per game) last season.

The Bulldogs were 274th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 259th in 3-point percentage (32.7%) last year.

Giving up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.1% from downtown last year, Butler was 64th and 77th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Bulldogs attempted 35.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 64.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.2% were 2-pointers.

