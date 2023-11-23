The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) will welcome in the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Butler matchup.

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Butler Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-6.5) 139.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-6.5) 140.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends (2022-23)

Butler won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Bulldogs were 3-7 ATS last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Florida Atlantic covered 23 times in 34 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 19 Owls games hit the over.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

