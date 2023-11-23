The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) aim to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The contest airs on FOX.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 52.4% from the field this season, 19 percentage points higher than the 33.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Arizona has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 33.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at third.
  • The Wildcats average 38.2 more points per game (99.6) than the Spartans give up (61.4).
  • Arizona is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (37.6%).
  • Michigan State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at seventh.
  • The Spartans' 74 points per game are 11 more points than the 63 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Michigan State has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 99.6 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did on the road (77.1).
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, allowing 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in away games.
  • At home, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.
  • The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than on the road (72) last season.
  • At home, Michigan State made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Southern W 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont W 100-68 McKale Center
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State - Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate - McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center
11/17/2023 Butler W 74-54 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State W 81-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia Southern - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/5/2023 Wisconsin - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

