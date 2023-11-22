Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shannon County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Shannon County, Indiana today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shannon County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monrovia High School at Eminence JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Eminence, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.