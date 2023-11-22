Two hot teams square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are 3.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Golden Eagles, winners of five straight. The point total is set at 141.5 for the matchup.

Purdue vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -3.5 141.5

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Purdue and its opponents have gone over 141.5 total points.

Purdue's contests this year have an average total of 143.0, 1.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Boilermakers are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Purdue has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Boilermakers have entered three games this season favored by -165 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 62.3% chance to win.

Purdue vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 3 60% 82.4 162.8 60.6 126 144.5 Marquette 1 33.3% 80.4 162.8 65.4 126 147.5

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

The 82.4 points per game the Boilermakers record are 17.0 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (65.4).

When Purdue puts up more than 65.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Purdue vs. Marquette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 4-1-0 4-1 3-2-0 Marquette 1-2-0 0-0 1-2-0

Purdue vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Marquette 14-2 Home Record 16-1 8-3 Away Record 8-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

