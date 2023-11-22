Two hot teams square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are 3.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Golden Eagles, winners of five straight. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Purdue vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue's games have gone over 143.5 points twice this season (over five outings).

Purdue's matchups this year have an average point total of 143, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Boilermakers are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Purdue has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Boilermakers have played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Purdue, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Purdue vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 2 40% 82.4 162.8 60.6 126 144.5 Marquette 1 33.3% 80.4 162.8 65.4 126 147.5

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

The 82.4 points per game the Boilermakers average are 17 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).

When Purdue scores more than 65.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Purdue vs. Marquette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 4-1-0 4-1 3-2-0 Marquette 1-2-0 0-0 1-2-0

Purdue vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits

Purdue Marquette 14-2 Home Record 16-1 8-3 Away Record 8-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

