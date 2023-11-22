Wednesday's contest features the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on November 22) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 victory for Purdue, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Purdue vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Marquette 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-4.9)

Purdue (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Marquette is 1-2-0 against the spread, while Purdue's ATS record this season is 4-1-0. One of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Boilermakers' games have gone over.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers put up 82.4 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (33rd in college basketball). They have a +109 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Purdue grabs 39.2 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 28.0 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.2 boards per game.

Purdue connects on 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.8 (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

Purdue forces 11.4 turnovers per game (239th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (186th in college basketball).

