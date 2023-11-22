Purdue vs. Marquette: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of five in a row.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Marquette matchup.
Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Purdue vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Marquette Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-3.5)
|140.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-3.5)
|141.5
|-152
|+126
Purdue vs. Marquette Betting Trends
- Purdue has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Boilermakers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Marquette has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.
- Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total once this year.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Bookmakers rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.
- The implied probability of Purdue winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.
