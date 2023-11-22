A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of five in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Marquette matchup.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Purdue vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Marquette Moneyline
BetMGM Purdue (-3.5) 140.5 -155 +130
FanDuel Purdue (-3.5) 141.5 -152 +126

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Marquette Betting Trends

  • Purdue has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Boilermakers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
  • Marquette has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.
  • Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total once this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1100
  • Bookmakers rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.
  • The implied probability of Purdue winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

