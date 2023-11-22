Two hot squads square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, who have won five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.

In games Purdue shoots better than 39.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 221st.

The Boilermakers put up 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.4).

When Purdue scores more than 65.4 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Purdue averaged nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).

When playing at home, the Boilermakers allowed 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (64.3).

Purdue sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule