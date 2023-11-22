How to Watch Purdue vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, who have won five in a row.
Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Michigan vs Memphis (5:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Duquesne vs Nebraska (8:00 PM ET | November 22)
- SMU vs Wisconsin (8:30 PM ET | November 22)
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- In games Purdue shoots better than 39.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 221st.
- The Boilermakers record 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
- Purdue has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.
- Defensively the Boilermakers played better in home games last year, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- Purdue made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
