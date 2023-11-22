The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken five games in a row.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 222nd.

The Boilermakers put up 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).

Purdue has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Purdue posted nine more points per game (76.3) than it did in road games (67.3).

Defensively the Boilermakers were better in home games last season, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 away from home.

In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).

