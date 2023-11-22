The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won five games in a row.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.

Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 42nd.

The 82.4 points per game the Boilermakers record are 17 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).

When Purdue scores more than 65.4 points, it is 5-0.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue posted 76.3 points per game last year at home, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (67.3).

Defensively the Boilermakers played better in home games last season, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Purdue performed better at home last year, making 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule