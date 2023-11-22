The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) carry a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
  • Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 222nd.
  • The Boilermakers score 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
  • When Purdue puts up more than 65.4 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Purdue put up nine more points per game (76.3) than it did when playing on the road (67.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 64.3.
  • Purdue drained 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.