Wednesday's game features the Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-2) facing off at Baha Mar Convention Center (on November 22) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-62 victory for Georgia.

The Boilermakers fell in their last game 52-49 against Florida on Monday.

Purdue vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Purdue vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 65, Purdue 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Boilermakers had a +158 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They put up 70.5 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball and allowed 65.2 per outing to rank 201st in college basketball.

In conference action, Purdue averaged fewer points (67.9 per game) than it did overall (70.5) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers averaged 8.6 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (66).

At home, Purdue conceded 64.3 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 66.2.

